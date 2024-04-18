Capital Analysts LLC Sells 1,121 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 320,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,443,000 after acquiring an additional 51,104 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 113,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,800,000 after purchasing an additional 10,890 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $105.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.79. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $110.88.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

