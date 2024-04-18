Capital Analysts LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $480,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after buying an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,039,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,223,000 after buying an additional 86,069 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $51.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $40.44 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.38.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

