Short Interest in GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Increases By 15.6%

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,900 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the March 31st total of 137,500 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

GreenPower Motor Price Performance

GP opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.57. GreenPower Motor has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $46.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 31.47% and a negative return on equity of 66.07%. The company had revenue of $8.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Analysts forecast that GreenPower Motor will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of GreenPower Motor in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GreenPower Motor stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Free Report) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.18% of GreenPower Motor worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

See Also

