Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Lowered to “Hold” at US Capital Advisors

US Capital Advisors cut shares of Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Williams Companies’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.22.

WMB opened at $38.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $28.27 and a 12-month high of $39.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.95.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

