Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 56.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,451 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 157.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

SRLN stock opened at $41.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.81. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $42.15.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.