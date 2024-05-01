Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 132 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,823 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,506 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Lennar in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 4.5% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 0.9% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Down 2.5 %

Lennar stock opened at $151.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.53. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $102.90 and a 1-year high of $172.59.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lennar from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.88.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In other news, Director Amy Banse acquired 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

