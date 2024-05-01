SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,300 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the March 31st total of 146,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 73.7 days.
SMC Stock Performance
SMC stock opened at $525.00 on Wednesday. SMC has a 52 week low of $438.64 and a 52 week high of $622.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $565.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $536.06.
About SMC
