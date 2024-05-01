Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Gap Up to $42.81

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.81, but opened at $44.11. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF shares last traded at $44.73, with a volume of 177,628 shares changing hands.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.25.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 261.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.