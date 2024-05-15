Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $61.35

Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.35 and last traded at $61.19, with a volume of 104575 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.94.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.79 and a 200-day moving average of $56.74. The company has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 74.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,822,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,783,000 after buying an additional 779,722 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,425,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,705,000 after buying an additional 760,762 shares during the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 384.5% in the fourth quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 730,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,664,000 after buying an additional 579,689 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $22,828,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,693,000 after purchasing an additional 401,485 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

