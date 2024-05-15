Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Hits New 1-Year High at $57.53

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.53 and last traded at $57.09, with a volume of 14646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.97.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 7,131.4% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,953,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,463,000 after buying an additional 2,913,091 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 95,952,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,472,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,192 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,338,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,278,000. Finally, Solitude Financial Services increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,679.1% during the 1st quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 513,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,281,000 after acquiring an additional 484,570 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

