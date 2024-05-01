ICW Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.84 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for approximately 1.9% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.5% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 77.6% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,300,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at $727,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.9% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,110.07.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,012.96. 236,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,657. The stock has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,096.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,018.34. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $860.10 and a 12-month high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total transaction of $5,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total transaction of $5,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total value of $279,566.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,968 shares of company stock worth $27,269,333. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

