First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTSL. Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 361.2% during the 4th quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 61,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 48,508 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 52,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 147,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $46.16 on Thursday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $44.53 and a twelve month high of $46.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.97.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

