First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Purchased by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 541.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000.

FDL stock opened at $36.52 on Thursday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $38.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.47.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

