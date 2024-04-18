Barclays Trims Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Target Price to $107.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $108.00 to $107.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ETR. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.78.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $103.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.98. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Entergy has a twelve month low of $87.10 and a twelve month high of $109.85.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 19.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Entergy will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.76%.

In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,433.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,433.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $874,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,247.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,685 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 595,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,696 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 159,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,129,000 after acquiring an additional 35,718 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 464.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 10,063.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 236,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,630,000 after acquiring an additional 234,480 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

