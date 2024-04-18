Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) PT Raised to $210.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $204.73.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $197.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $171.47 and a one year high of $209.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.67 and its 200 day moving average is $196.69.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 37.72%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $2,508,670.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,762,205.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $2,508,670.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,762,205.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,751 shares of company stock valued at $7,448,163 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 343.3% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

