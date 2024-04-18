New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of GBR opened at $1.10 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.07. New Concept Energy has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $1.67.
New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.
New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.
