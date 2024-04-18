cat in a dogs world Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $210.24 Million (MEW)

cat in a dogs world (MEW) traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 18th. cat in a dogs world has a total market cap of $424.72 million and $210.24 million worth of cat in a dogs world was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One cat in a dogs world token can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, cat in a dogs world has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000526 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About cat in a dogs world
cat in a dogs world’s launch date was March 25th, 2024. cat in a dogs world’s total supply is 88,888,888,888 tokens. cat in a dogs world’s official website is mew.xyz. cat in a dogs world’s official Twitter account is @mewsworld.
Buying and Selling cat in a dogs world
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cat in a dogs world directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cat in a dogs world should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy cat in a dogs world using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for cat in a dogs world Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for cat in a dogs world and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.