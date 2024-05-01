Warrior Met Coal, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd.

Warrior Met Coal has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Warrior Met Coal has a payout ratio of 5.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Warrior Met Coal to earn $7.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.1%.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

NYSE:HCC opened at $68.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.10 and a 200-day moving average of $58.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Warrior Met Coal has a twelve month low of $31.97 and a twelve month high of $71.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.04 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Insider Transactions at Warrior Met Coal

In other news, Director Alan H. Schumacher bought 2,000 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $116,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,200.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

