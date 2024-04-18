Insider Selling: Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2024

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOLGet Free Report) Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,295.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

TOL stock opened at $113.42 on Thursday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $130.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.54.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOLGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.48. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 7.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TOL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth $8,223,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 16,993 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 886,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,589,000 after acquiring an additional 58,448 shares during the period. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth about $979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL)

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.