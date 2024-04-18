iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Acquired by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of NBW Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. NBW Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $7,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,230,871,000 after acquiring an additional 84,907,111 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $303,496,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $127,411,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5,847.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 391,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,815,000 after buying an additional 385,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,969,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWO stock traded down $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $247.36. 238,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,881. The company’s fifty day moving average is $262.13 and its 200 day moving average is $242.41. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.42 and a 1-year high of $273.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.27.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

