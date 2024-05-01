Filecoin (FIL) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.95 Billion

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 1st. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.95 billion and approximately $234.36 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.39 or 0.00009461 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Filecoin has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,960,520,540 coins and its circulating supply is 546,436,471 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

