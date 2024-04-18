Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises about 3.1% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $14,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $90.89. 1,847,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,445,099. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $101.92. The company has a market capitalization of $141.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.02.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.59%.

In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at $8,860,113.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,411,128 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

