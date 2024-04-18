Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp Has $6.92 Million Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $6,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1,339.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:REET remained flat at $21.86 during trading hours on Thursday. 409,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,959. iShares Global REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.69 and a fifty-two week high of $24.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.68.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.