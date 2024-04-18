Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Sells 24,004 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lowered its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,004 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLT stock traded down $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $88.66. 21,978,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,584,715. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.04 and a 200-day moving average of $92.41. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $107.24.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.3124 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

