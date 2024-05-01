Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.11, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $66.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share.
Northeast Bank Stock Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ:NBN traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,452. Northeast Bank has a 1 year low of $34.20 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.91 and a 200-day moving average of $52.50.
About Northeast Bank
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Northeast Bank
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.