Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.11, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $66.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share.

Northeast Bank Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:NBN traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,452. Northeast Bank has a 1 year low of $34.20 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.91 and a 200-day moving average of $52.50.

About Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

