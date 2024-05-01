Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Short Interest Update

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,150,300 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the March 31st total of 9,787,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 446,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.5 days.

Fission Uranium Stock Performance

Shares of FCUUF stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $0.78. 274,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,441. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.78. Fission Uranium has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Fission Uranium from $1.70 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

About Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property with 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 ha located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada.

