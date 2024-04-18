Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Acquires 57,631 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 24,734.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 57,631 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 2.1% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,447,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,414,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,435 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,852,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $993,992,000 after acquiring an additional 79,423 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,095,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $833,017,000 after acquiring an additional 327,711 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,849,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,350,000 after acquiring an additional 804,424 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,374,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,476,000 after acquiring an additional 527,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.54. 4,968,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,063,936. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.58. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2758 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.