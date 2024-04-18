Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$22.20.

A number of analysts recently commented on KMP.UN shares. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$22.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Desjardins increased their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

KMP.UN opened at C$16.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.09. The firm has a market cap of C$1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.05. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52 week low of C$15.36 and a 52 week high of C$20.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.0583 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.11%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

