Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.28.

KURA stock opened at $17.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 12.26, a quick ratio of 12.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.11. Kura Oncology has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $24.17.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 91,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,841,981.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559 shares in the company, valued at $11,308.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 91,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,841,981.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,308.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kathleen Ford sold 1,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $26,628.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,602 shares in the company, valued at $384,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,919 shares of company stock worth $1,946,415 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 18.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 47.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 11,227 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 38.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,070,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,217,000 after acquiring an additional 296,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,330,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,553,000 after acquiring an additional 56,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $180,000.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

