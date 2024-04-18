JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for Doma (NYSE:DOMA)

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Doma from $6.00 to $6.29 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Doma Price Performance

Doma stock opened at $6.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average is $4.80. Doma has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $11.49. The company has a market capitalization of $84.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.85.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter. Doma had a negative net margin of 38.39% and a negative return on equity of 2,120.08%. The firm had revenue of $84.61 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Doma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Doma in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Doma by 158.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 36,818 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Doma by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Doma in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Doma by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares during the last quarter. 20.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doma Company Profile

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

Further Reading

