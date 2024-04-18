Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 13,333 Shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Stock

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,333 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $133,463.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,839,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,425,677.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,973 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.94 per share, for a total transaction of $29,551.62.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 11,342 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $115,801.82.

On Monday, March 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,373 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $106,012.06.

On Thursday, March 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 27,652 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $280,667.80.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 100 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010.00.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of VPV opened at $9.95 on Thursday. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 14.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

