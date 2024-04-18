Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Sold by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC reduced its position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,422 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SONO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sonos by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,364,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,759,359 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 382.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 4,097,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,895,000 after buying an additional 3,248,148 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 938.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,728,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,119,000 after buying an additional 2,466,107 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,604,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,908,000 after buying an additional 1,933,485 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,176,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,863,000 after buying an additional 1,812,340 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SONO shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sonos in a research note on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded Sonos from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sonos from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

SONO stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.89. 523,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,348. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -565.81 and a beta of 1.99. Sonos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $21.98.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $612.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.96 million. Sonos had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonos news, Director Thomas Conrad sold 5,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $97,720.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,334 shares in the company, valued at $683,585.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Sonos news, insider Christopher Scott Mason sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $352,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,933.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Conrad sold 5,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $97,720.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,585.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,147 shares of company stock worth $484,972. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

