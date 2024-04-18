NBW Capital LLC Sells 10,374 Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

NBW Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,374 shares during the quarter. OneWater Marine comprises approximately 1.8% of NBW Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. NBW Capital LLC owned about 1.56% of OneWater Marine worth $8,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ONEW. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 557,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,639 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in OneWater Marine by 22.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 11.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ONEW. Truist Financial cut their price target on OneWater Marine from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneWater Marine currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEW traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.04. The stock had a trading volume of 37,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,167. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.78 and a 12-month high of $39.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day moving average of $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.27.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $364.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.33 million. OneWater Marine had a positive return on equity of 11.55% and a negative net margin of 2.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

