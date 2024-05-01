SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 42,563 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 54,556 shares.The stock last traded at $57.55 and had previously closed at $57.64.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.35. The company has a market cap of $753.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,000.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (SPGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. SPGM was launched on Feb 27, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

