First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 55,833 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 85,776 shares.The stock last traded at $45.11 and had previously closed at $44.83.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.68. The stock has a market cap of $838.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FXO. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 326.7% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period.

About First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

