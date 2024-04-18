The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Acquired by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC owned 0.08% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $5,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DSGX. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DSGX traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.98. 85,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,905. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.61. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.59 and a twelve month high of $94.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.34 and a beta of 0.94.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DSGX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stephens boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $96.50 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.44.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

