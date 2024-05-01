Fidus Investment (FDUS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Fidus Investment to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 59.28%. The company had revenue of $36.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.83 million. On average, analysts expect Fidus Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fidus Investment stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,109. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.47. The company has a market cap of $645.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.39. Fidus Investment has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.66%. This is a positive change from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.72%.

Separately, B. Riley cut Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

