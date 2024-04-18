WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in AT&T by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 15,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 674,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,320,000 after acquiring an additional 48,480 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 500,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,392,000 after acquiring an additional 30,480 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $454,000. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $1,742,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 0.3 %

AT&T stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.17. The company had a trading volume of 9,452,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,201,016. The stock has a market cap of $115.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average of $16.48.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.68.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

