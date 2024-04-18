J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Cut to $177.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Loop Capital from $200.00 to $177.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JBHT. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $218.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $209.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.56.

JBHT stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $169.09. The company had a trading volume of 452,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.89 and a 200 day moving average of $193.17. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $160.07 and a fifty-two week high of $219.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.48, for a total transaction of $825,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 28,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,918.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.48, for a total value of $825,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,918.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $202.99 per share, with a total value of $1,014,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 20,432 shares of company stock valued at $4,309,687 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,744,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,946,400,000 after purchasing an additional 80,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,160,000 after purchasing an additional 429,256 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,989 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,168,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $433,186,000 after purchasing an additional 62,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 184.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,154,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $406,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

