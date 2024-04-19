Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.09.

ALAB opened at $70.92 on Monday. Astera Labs has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $95.21.

In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar acquired 10,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $360,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 165,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,940,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Astera Labs stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 251,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,666,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.16% of Astera Labs as of its most recent SEC filing.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

