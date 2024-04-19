UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Rollins (NYSE:ROL)

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. UBS Group currently has a $49.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ROL. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Rollins from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rollins in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Get Rollins alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ROL

Rollins Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ROL stock opened at $42.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. Rollins has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $47.45. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.50 and its 200 day moving average is $41.82.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Rollins had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $754.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In related news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $116,395.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,068.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $410,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,054.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $116,395.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at $625,068.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,824 shares of company stock worth $994,558. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rollins

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROL. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rollins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Rollins by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rollins

(Get Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.