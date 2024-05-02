FY2024 EPS Estimates for Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Increased by Analyst

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Premium Brands in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.11 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.09. The consensus estimate for Premium Brands’ current full-year earnings is $4.84 per share.
Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C($0.28). The company had revenue of C$1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.61 billion. Premium Brands had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 5.26%.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Premium Brands
Premium Brands Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of TSE PBH opened at C$88.90 on Thursday. Premium Brands has a 12 month low of C$84.66 and a 12 month high of C$113.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$88.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$91.11.
Premium Brands Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is presently 161.14%.
About Premium Brands
Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Premium Brands
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- How to Use Put Credit Spreads to Catch Falling Knives More Safely
Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.