The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) CFO Sells $368,445.04 in Stock

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $368,445.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,091.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Kroger stock opened at $54.78 on Thursday. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.49. The company has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.48.
Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $37.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth $6,928,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,274,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,840,000 after buying an additional 590,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Kroger by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 185,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,575,000 after purchasing an additional 22,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.
KR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Kroger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.
The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
