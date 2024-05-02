iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on May 7th

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1421 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.
GNMA stock opened at $42.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.91. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $44.89.
