iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on May 7th

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1421 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Price Performance

GNMA stock opened at $42.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.91. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $44.89.

About iShares GNMA Bond ETF

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

