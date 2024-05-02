iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Declares $0.07 Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0717 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:IBTI opened at $21.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.85. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $22.85.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.