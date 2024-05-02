iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Declares $0.07 Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0717 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
NASDAQ:IBTI opened at $21.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.85. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $22.85.
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
