iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (IBTM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0727 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.
iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IBTM opened at $21.93 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $24.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.45.
iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
