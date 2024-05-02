iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (IBTM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0727 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTM opened at $21.93 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $24.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.45.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (IBTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2032 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2032. The fund will terminate in December 2032. IBTM was launched on Jul 6, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

