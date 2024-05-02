Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Kinder Morgan, Inc. Issued By US Capital Advisors (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note issued on Monday, April 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Kinder Morgan’s current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s FY2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE KMI opened at $18.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $18.92. The firm has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.51.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 104.55%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kinder Morgan

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

