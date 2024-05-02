FY2024 EPS Estimates for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Free Report) – Analysts at Scotiabank boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report issued on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.66 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.45. The consensus estimate for West Fraser Timber’s current full-year earnings is $3.96 per share.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Separately, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$131.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

West Fraser Timber Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of WFG opened at C$106.05 on Thursday. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of C$88.61 and a 52-week high of C$121.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$110.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$107.14. The stock has a market cap of C$8.41 billion, a PE ratio of -38.85 and a beta of 2.08.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.38) by C$0.07. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The company had revenue of C$2.06 billion for the quarter.

West Fraser Timber Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.403 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently -59.34%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.