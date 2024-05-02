FY2024 EPS Estimates for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Free Report) – Analysts at Scotiabank boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report issued on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.66 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.45. The consensus estimate for West Fraser Timber’s current full-year earnings is $3.96 per share.
Separately, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$131.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th.
West Fraser Timber Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of WFG opened at C$106.05 on Thursday. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of C$88.61 and a 52-week high of C$121.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$110.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$107.14. The stock has a market cap of C$8.41 billion, a PE ratio of -38.85 and a beta of 2.08.
West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.38) by C$0.07. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The company had revenue of C$2.06 billion for the quarter.
West Fraser Timber Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.403 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently -59.34%.
West Fraser Timber Company Profile
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
