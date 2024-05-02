Atb Cap Markets Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ag Growth International in a report released on Tuesday, April 30th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.21. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $5.90 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.62. The business had revenue of C$379.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$414.68 million. Ag Growth International had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 4.51%.

AFN has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares cut their target price on Ag Growth International from C$82.00 to C$77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$78.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$64.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$85.00 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$88.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ag Growth International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$78.22.

TSE AFN opened at C$50.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$60.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.22, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of C$47.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$64.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$960.01 million, a PE ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.44%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

