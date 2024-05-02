Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Issues Earnings Results

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $186.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Republic Services has a one year low of $140.07 and a one year high of $196.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.57.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.54%.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Republic Services

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.